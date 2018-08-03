EuCham report: Georgia among best European countries for business in 2018

Georgia is one of the best European countries for business environment, shows the latest ‘Best European Countries for Business 2018’ report published by the European Chamber (EuCham), Agenda reports.

In this report Georgia takes 18th place among 46 European countries with a score of 62, while last year Georgia took 20th place.

Like in 2017 the Nordic countries are still on the top of the list: Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, followed by the UK, Switzerland and Germany.

Ukraine takes last place (46th) in the list with a score of 48.

EuCham ranks and analyses all 46 European countries according to their economic environment. The ranking is the result of an analysis based on internationally recognised indexes of the World Bank and Transparency International.

The EuCham score measures the overall business context constituted by corporate environment, legislation, government policies, social climate and conditions which enable or prevent private sector activities from starting, operating and expanding, both in the short and in the long term.

