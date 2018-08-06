PM Bakhtadze: Supreme Court chair candidate should be apolitical

6 August 2018 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze says that the nominee for the Georgian Supreme Court chairperson should be "apolitical and have a good reputation among professional circles and wider society”, Agenda reports.

"This is my position and I am sure that the majority of population shares my point of view,” PM Bakhtadze told journalists in Batumi yesterday.

Nino Gvenetadze, 54, the first female chairpersonof the Georgian Supreme Court, has announced her resignation on August 2, citing health reasons.

Gvenetadze, who was selected for the role by President Giorgi Margvelashvili and approved by parliament in 2015, said in a special statement that her treatment requires a several-month stay abroad.

President Margvelashvili has started consultations to select a new candidate with the involvement of the public and is holding the first meeting with his advisers and academics at the presidential palace today.

