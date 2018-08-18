Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM

18 August 2018 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s first official visit to Georgia, planned for August 23, is of utmost importance for the country and another confirmation that Europe stands beside Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

He said the high-level visit highlights that Georgia and Germany have close and friendly relations, Georgian media reported.

“It is important that this visit includes both political and economic components. Mrs. Merkel will be accompanied by business representatives, with whom we will talk in the format of the round table. It is important that Georgian companies participate in these meetings,” the PM said.

