Georgian economy grows 4.6%

Georgia’s economy grew 4.6 percent in July 2018, while average estimated real gross domestic product (GDP) growth equalled 5.5 percent for the first seven months of 2018 year-on-year, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.



Last month the estimated real growth, compared to the same period of the previous year, was posted in the following activities: Transport, Trade, Real Estate, Financial Intermediation, Hotels and restaurants.

Various international financial institutions also have positive expectations for Georgia’s economic growth.



In 2018, the World Bank predicts Georgia’s economic growth to hit 4.2 percent while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says Georgia’s economy will grow by 4.5 percent.



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts the Georgian economy will grow by 4.5 percent in 2018.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has moved its forecast up, saying the Georgian economy will grow by 5.5 percent in 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news