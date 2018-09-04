Prices on food, non-alcohol drinks in Georgia up by 1.5%

Prices of vegetables, milk, cheese and eggs have increased in Georgia year-on-year, shows the latest inflation data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

In August 2018 the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.5 percent, contributing 0.44 percentage points to the annual inflation.

Prices increased for the following subgroups: Vegetables (16.4 percent), Milk, cheese and eggs (4.8 percent)

Along with this, prices decreased for fruit and grapes (-16.2 percent).

In the group of clothing and footwear, prices decreased by 1.1 percent. Prices within the group decreased for footwear (-1.3 percent), as well as for clothing (-1.1 percent).

In general, in August 2018 the consumer price index increased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 3.1 percent, said Geostat.

