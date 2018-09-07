Projects supported by BBF rank first and second in Georgia (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The 2nd International Innovation Forum "Welcome Challenge" – tourism, hospitality and travel has been held in Georgia.

The aim of the event was to hold competitions for startups in the indicated fields and to bring them and investors together.

The most innovative starters of the Caucasus and Central Asia region on tourism, hotel hospitality and travel joined the competition organized by the Creative Cup Georgia, as well as the Georgian Ministry of Economic Development. Totally 14 different startup projects from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia took part in the event.

Notably, on the first day of the three-day competition, the startups showed before the the jury of investors and advised with experts and mentors for the next stage. The next day, at the final stage, each project was submitted within the regulations and rated by the jury on four different categories. The announcement of the competition results and awarding ceremony were held in the Georgian High Technology Park on the last day with the participation of officials.

As a result, the first two places were unanimously granted to two projects representing Azerbaijan. One of the projects represented by Suleyman Aliyev was the EcoSolutionsthat envisaged facilitation of the effective waste management at hotels, while another project was OnBranch represented by Elmir Mahmudov. Notably, both projects have been sent to the competition with the support of the Baku Business Factory LLC (BBF) and are currently BBF residents.

Notably, BBF was established in May 2015. The main purpose of the Baku Business Factory is to support young people with promising business ideas with the potential of a positive impact on the social and economic life of the country at the initial phase of the project, to create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.

