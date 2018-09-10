Swiss company may construct railway transport manufacturing plant in Georgia

10 September 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

The possibility of Swiss company Stadler Rail constructing a manufacturing and rail vehicle report plant was discussed at today’s meeting in Tbilisi city hall, Agenda reports.

Tbilisi city hall and Stadler have several issues to negotiate still, however a cooperation agreement may be signed at the end of this year, Vice Mayor of Tbilisi Irakli Kmaladze said.

Today’s consultation was a continuation of a memorandum Tbilisi city hall signed with the Swiss company In June, 2018.

Stadler Rail Is one of the leading rail companies in the world.

Should the Swiss company start production in Georgia, the new plant will sell equipment to Georgian Railway and the Tbilisi metro in addition to exporting its product.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmen gas to Europe: building TCP is not the end of story
Commentary 7 September 16:13
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases 25%
Georgia 7 September 11:48
Projects supported by BBF rank first and second in Georgia (PHOTO)
Georgia 7 September 11:31
Free trade regime between Georgia, Azerbaijan needs to be expanded - PM
Business 7 September 07:13
Georgia ready to start free trade talks with Japan
Georgia 6 September 10:50
Japan to ease visa rules for Georgia
Other News 5 September 10:38
Latest
Uzbek province announces tender for construction work
Tenders 13:54
Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Sumgait opens tender for repair of vehicles
Business 13:44
TRACECA and CAREC agree to cooperate (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:35
At least six dead in al Shabaab attack on Somalia's capital
Other News 13:20
Date of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 13:13
Prices in Baku’s car market increase
Economy news 13:02
Iran says working to develop domestic version of "Pantsir" missile system
Society 12:57
Tax legislation of Azerbaijan expected to undergo serious changes (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:52
AtaBank OJSC, VISA International start campaign “Bring Visa, Get VISA”
Economy news 12:34