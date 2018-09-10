Swiss company may construct railway transport manufacturing plant in Georgia

The possibility of Swiss company Stadler Rail constructing a manufacturing and rail vehicle report plant was discussed at today’s meeting in Tbilisi city hall, Agenda reports.

Tbilisi city hall and Stadler have several issues to negotiate still, however a cooperation agreement may be signed at the end of this year, Vice Mayor of Tbilisi Irakli Kmaladze said.

Today’s consultation was a continuation of a memorandum Tbilisi city hall signed with the Swiss company In June, 2018.

Stadler Rail Is one of the leading rail companies in the world.

Should the Swiss company start production in Georgia, the new plant will sell equipment to Georgian Railway and the Tbilisi metro in addition to exporting its product.

