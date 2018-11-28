PACE to observe 2nd round of the presidential election in Georgia

28 November 2018 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Andrej Hunko (Germany, UEL) and Reina de Bruijn-Wezeman (Netherlands, ALDE), members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), will travel to Georgia from 27 to 29 November to observe the conduct of the second round of the presidential election, alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, European Parliament and OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), said a message from the Council of Europe.

They are due to meet the two candidates, the Central Election Commission, and representatives of the media, before observing the ballot on Wednesday 28 November.

