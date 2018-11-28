Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters

28 November 2018 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Today voters will have to vote for their favorite candidate between the two who have succeeded in the first round of presidential elections in Georgia on October 28, Agenda.ge reports.

During the election runoff Voters will have to make choice between the independent candidate Salome Zourabichvili supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the candidate of United National Movement Grigol Vashadze.

In the first round of the presidential elections Salome Zourabichvili has received 38.64 per cent of total votes, while Grigol vashadze had been supported by 37.74 per cent of voters. The election turnout was 45.4 per cent.

3, 703 Polling stations are open for voters since 8 am including 55 abroad.

3,528,658 voters are included in the official voters list published by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

More than 49,000 observers from local and international organisations are observing the election runoff in Georgia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PACE to observe 2nd round of the presidential election in Georgia
Georgia 10:13
Georgia-Germany sign first military deal for Georgian NATO integration
Georgia 27 November 15:52
‘Produce For a Better Future’: New grant programme in Georgia to encourage trade across dividing lines
Georgia 27 November 13:02
Government gives new life to Georgia’s Medical Museum
Georgia 27 November 10:27
Georgian construction company looking for customers in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economic News 26 November 16:03
First stage of gasification project: 11,000 families receive natural gas in Georgia’s mountainous Adjara
Georgia 26 November 16:00
Latest
Five metro stations to be built in Istanbul in 2019 - ministry
Economic News 12:12
Uzbekistan's Kokand Mechanical Plant to hold SPO
Economic News 12:11
Turkmenistan conducts environmental monitoring of artificial island in Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 12:09
Fall in oil prices: good or bad for global economy?
Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan preparing tender on gas chemical complex construction
Tenders 11:52
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:51
UK government, Bank of England to spell out no-deal Brexit risks for economy
Europe 11:42
SOCAR Fugro seeking partners for new oil&gas projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:37
Mexico to bestow top honor on Trump son-in-law, sparking Twitter outcry
Other News 11:37