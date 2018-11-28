Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters

Today voters will have to vote for their favorite candidate between the two who have succeeded in the first round of presidential elections in Georgia on October 28, Agenda.ge reports.

During the election runoff Voters will have to make choice between the independent candidate Salome Zourabichvili supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the candidate of United National Movement Grigol Vashadze.

In the first round of the presidential elections Salome Zourabichvili has received 38.64 per cent of total votes, while Grigol vashadze had been supported by 37.74 per cent of voters. The election turnout was 45.4 per cent.

3, 703 Polling stations are open for voters since 8 am including 55 abroad.

3,528,658 voters are included in the official voters list published by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

More than 49,000 observers from local and international organisations are observing the election runoff in Georgia.

