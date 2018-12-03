Monthly inflation rate in Georgia posts 0.7% increase in November 2018

3 December 2018 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s monthly inflation posted a 0.7% increase in November 2018, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 1.9%, Agenda.ge reports referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Last month prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.4%.

Prices increased for the following subgroups:

  • Vegetables (5.7%)
  • Milk, cheese and eggs (3.3%)
  • Fish (2.1%)
  • Meat (1.8%)

In the meantime, prices decreased for fruit and grapes (-8.3%).

In the group of furnishings, household equipment and maintenance, prices also increased by 1.8%. The prices were higher for major household appliances whether electric or not (3.8%).

Prices increased in the group of recreation and culture. The prices increased for recreational and cultural services (4.6%).

