Georgian natural products showcased at trade forum in China

3 December 2018 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

A Georgian delegation has participated in a forum of trade-economic relations in China, held to boost cooperation between the southeast Chinese province of Jiangxi and Georgia, Agenda.ge reports.

The Director of Georgia’s Partnership Fund Davit Saganelidze headed the Georgian delegation.

In addition to 15 Georgian companies, official delegations from more than 30 countries attended the forum of the China Chamber of International Commerce, where about 500 multinational companies and 3,000 delegates participated.

At the forum the Georgian pavilion showcased Georgian tea, hazelnuts, mineral water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Within the forum a Green Finance Summit was also held where Saganelidze delivered his speech and talked about Georgia’s investment environment and highlighted the country’s competitive advantages.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Monthly inflation rate in Georgia posts 0.7% increase in November 2018
Georgia 12:37
China media welcomes U.S. trade truce, markets surge
China 10:50
Thousands in Georgia protest against presidential election results
Georgia 00:59
China wants to strengthen partnership with Portugal: Xi
China 2 December 20:21
23 dead in China explosion identified after DNA tests
China 2 December 16:19
Eight dead in SW China residential building fire
China 2 December 13:06
Latest
Capital Economics: Fall in oil prices should be positive for global growth
Oil&Gas 15:16
Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province reveals loans paid to industry, agriculture
Business 15:14
Imports from Iran’s Kermanshah province decrease
Economy 15:13
MFA: Turkey, NATO to discuss regional issues
Turkey 14:58
Turkmen parliament ratifies Convention on Legal Status of Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 14:55
Russia expects UN conference to adopt clear rules to implement Paris Agreement
Russia 14:45
Erdogan: Turkey hits record indicators in tourism
Tourism 14:42
Turkey's LPG imports decrease
Oil&Gas 14:41
Uzbekistan's soum to US dollar rate rises above psychological mark
Economy 14:41