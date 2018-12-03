Georgian natural products showcased at trade forum in China

A Georgian delegation has participated in a forum of trade-economic relations in China, held to boost cooperation between the southeast Chinese province of Jiangxi and Georgia, Agenda.ge reports.

The Director of Georgia’s Partnership Fund Davit Saganelidze headed the Georgian delegation.

In addition to 15 Georgian companies, official delegations from more than 30 countries attended the forum of the China Chamber of International Commerce, where about 500 multinational companies and 3,000 delegates participated.

At the forum the Georgian pavilion showcased Georgian tea, hazelnuts, mineral water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Within the forum a Green Finance Summit was also held where Saganelidze delivered his speech and talked about Georgia’s investment environment and highlighted the country’s competitive advantages.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news