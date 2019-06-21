Georgian police detain man making Molotov cocktails for Tbilisi protests

21 June 2019 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian police detained a man for making 12 Molotov cocktails which he was going to use at protests in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Friday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"[Police] conducted a search in Tbilisi apartment of the suspect, they found 12 Molotov cocktails in the courtyard [of his residence]," the ministry's spokesman told reporters.

The spokesman added that law enforcement officers detained the man at the time when he was going to use petrol bombs during protests in the city centre. According to the ministry, the man faces up to six years in prison.

