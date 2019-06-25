Georgia elects new chairman of parliament

25 June 2019 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Archil Talakvadze has been elected Chairman of the Georgian parliament, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

During the elections, 94 deputies supported Talakadkadze's candidacy and no one voted against it, while 101 members of the parliament passed the registration for the voting process.

The deputies representing the “National Movement” and “European Georgia” parties did not participate in the voting.

Archil Talakvadze replaced Irakli Kobakhidze as the chairman of the parliament, who left this position a few days ago.

In the parliament of the ninth convocation, Talakvadze was the leader of the parliamentary majority. In 2014-2016, he held a position of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

