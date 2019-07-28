5 killed in car accident in northeast Georgia

Five people were killed and several others were injured in a car accident in the northeastern Georgian district of Tusheti on Saturday, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that a minivan carrying 12 people, fell into the ravine in the mountainous Tusheti region of Georgia on Saturday, killing 5 and injuring several other passengers.

According to the ministry, a helicopter of the country's Border Police was involved in the rescue operation.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

