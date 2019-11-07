Georgian education minister resigns

7 November 2019 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Education Minister Michael Batashvili has resigned, said Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia at a government meeting on November 7, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

Georgi Gakharia said that Batashvili resigned voluntarily.

There were no immediate reports on who will take over Batashvili's position.

Batashvili i was born on November 21, 1971. In 1996, he graduated from the Psychology Department of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. He is an associate professor of business administration and has been a member of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness (ISC) at the Harvard Business Schoo for years.

In 1998-2002, he was Deputy Director of the Center for Economic Reforms (a World Bank project) at the State Chancellery of Georgia.

In 2002-2004, Batashvilili was the Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Council of Georgia.

In 2005-2010, he was the international auditor of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

In 2011-2015, he was dean of the business school of Georgian Ilia State University.

In 2016, he became rector of the University of Business and Technology. In 2018, he took the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Georgia.

Batashvili is the author of several innovations in the Georgian education system. It is also one of the key supporters of ensuring a close link between education and the economy.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Money transfers from abroad to Georgia increase
Finance 11:56
Tax revenue payments from foreigners to Georgia's state budget increase
Finance 11:05
China, Georgia to increase throughput of Middle Corridor
Business 6 November 21:57
Six cities of Georgia to receive 100 new energy-efficient buses
Finance 6 November 20:32
Georgian banks' income from property loans increases
Finance 6 November 20:18
Direct flights between UAE, Georgia be launched in March
Tourism 6 November 18:20
Latest
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates oil workers on 70th anniversary of Oil Rocks
Politics 12:31
U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue
US 12:30
SOCAR Methanol to purchase insulation materials via tender
Tenders 12:24
Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover down by over $70M in 9 months 2019
Turkey 12:22
Uzbekistan may boost investment flow from EU through co-op with EPCA (Exclusive)
Business 12:20
Henri Hub prices to face renewed downside pressure in 2020
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmenistan Airlines to establish new flight direction
Business 12:12
Housing prices continue increasing in Kazakhstan
Business 12:07
French police clear migrant camp in Paris
Europe 11:57