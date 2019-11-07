Georgian education minister resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7

Georgian Education Minister Michael Batashvili has resigned, said Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia at a government meeting on November 7, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

Georgi Gakharia said that Batashvili resigned voluntarily.

There were no immediate reports on who will take over Batashvili's position.

Batashvili i was born on November 21, 1971. In 1996, he graduated from the Psychology Department of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. He is an associate professor of business administration and has been a member of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness (ISC) at the Harvard Business Schoo for years.

In 1998-2002, he was Deputy Director of the Center for Economic Reforms (a World Bank project) at the State Chancellery of Georgia.

In 2002-2004, Batashvilili was the Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Council of Georgia.

In 2005-2010, he was the international auditor of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

In 2011-2015, he was dean of the business school of Georgian Ilia State University.

In 2016, he became rector of the University of Business and Technology. In 2018, he took the post of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Georgia.

Batashvili is the author of several innovations in the Georgian education system. It is also one of the key supporters of ensuring a close link between education and the economy.

