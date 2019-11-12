Georgia's business ombudsman, deputy business ombudsman resign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia Business Ombudsman Irakli Lekvinadze and Deputy Business Ombudsman Levan Kalandadze have stepped down, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

The information was confirmed by the press service of the Business Ombudsman.

“It was our decision. The press service will comment on the reasons. I categorically rule out any political interference,” Kalandadze said, adding that both of them will likely continue working in the same field.

“In the course of the 22-month working period, our office has reviewed 565 cases, of which 300 have been responded to appropriately, and 68 percent have at least partially complied with business requirements,” Lekvinadze said.

Lekvinadze expressed gratitude on social media to business companies for their trust, helpful staff and overall support; the state agencies and the Parliament of Georgia for a number of insightful business solutions; the donors and international organizations; all employees of the Office of the Business Ombudsman for their dedicated work in support of business.

The new Business Ombudsman of Georgia will be appointed by the prime minister.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news