Georgia's business ombudsman, deputy business ombudsman resign

12 November 2019 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia Business Ombudsman Irakli Lekvinadze and Deputy Business Ombudsman Levan Kalandadze have stepped down, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

The information was confirmed by the press service of the Business Ombudsman.

“It was our decision. The press service will comment on the reasons. I categorically rule out any political interference,” Kalandadze said, adding that both of them will likely continue working in the same field.

“In the course of the 22-month working period, our office has reviewed 565 cases, of which 300 have been responded to appropriately, and 68 percent have at least partially complied with business requirements,” Lekvinadze said.

Lekvinadze expressed gratitude on social media to business companies for their trust, helpful staff and overall support; the state agencies and the Parliament of Georgia for a number of insightful business solutions; the donors and international organizations; all employees of the Office of the Business Ombudsman for their dedicated work in support of business.

The new Business Ombudsman of Georgia will be appointed by the prime minister.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Use of public transport in Georgia increases
Business 12:44
Flow of tourists from Russia to Georgia down
Tourism 12:35
Georgia's income from international travelers increases
Tourism 12:28
Georgia sees increase of tourists arriving from Azerbaijan
Tourism 11:55
Number of microfinance organizations down in Georgia
Finance 08:57
Container shipments by Georgian Railways up by 34%
Business 11 November 15:27
Latest
Use of public transport in Georgia increases
Business 12:44
TAP to be filled with gas in coming weeks
Oil&Gas 12:40
CEC: Invitations sent to 15 countries to observe municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 12:38
Flow of tourists from Russia to Georgia down
Tourism 12:35
Uzbekistan to create joint venture fund with Turkish TOBB
Business 12:29
Georgia's income from international travelers increases
Tourism 12:28
Turkmen state bank introduces new MasterCard, VISA cards
Finance 12:24
Ukrainian FM to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 12:20
EU, Uzbekistan close to signing new partnership agreement
Business 12:19