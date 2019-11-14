Georgian PM appoints new business ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has appointed Mikheil Daushvili a new business ombudsman on November 14, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

"For me it is a great honor to become a business ombudsman,” said Daushvili.

Mikheil Daushvili thanked PM Giorgi Gakharia for trust and spoke about the main challenges facing the business in the country.

"The main mandate and responsibility of a business ombudsman is to be a major supporter of businessmen's rights and legitimate interests,” said Daushvili.

The business ombudsman added main challenges for the country are creating new jobs and developing a social and supportive environment for the Georgian population. He said that in order to reach these goals supporting and developing business is crucial.

Daushvili noted that the main function of the business ombudsman’s office will be to identify and address the problems experienced by businesses in the country.

Former Georgian Business Ombudsman Irakli Lekvinadze resigned on November 11, citing "agreed alternative plans" as the reason for his resignation. Lekvinadze had held the position of Business Ombudsman since January 2018.

The Institute of Business Ombudsman has been set up in Georgia to protect the rights of businessmen. The business ombudsman's office has the right to request the necessary information from administrative bodies, seek the help of experts, scientific or educational institutions, and create working groups, which may include representatives of administrative bodies and the private sector.

A tax ombudsman position was created in Georgia in 2011; it was transformed to the position of the business ombudsman in 2015.

