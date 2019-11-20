Opposition in Georgia announces action plan for next week

20 November 2019 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Opposition in Georgia announced an action plan for next week, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

One of the organizers of the protest rally, Shota Digmelashvili, noted that proportional elections are an inevitable necessity. A protest rally is planned in Tbilisi on November 25, and a picket of the parliament on November 26, he said.

According to other representatives of the opposition, at seven o’clock in the evening on Nov. 25, they will gather at the Republic Square where from a large-scale march to Rustaveli Avenue will be launched, and the protesters will picket the parliament. At the same time, rallies and pickets of administrative buildings will be held that day.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Most of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

