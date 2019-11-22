European Commissioner: Georgia achieves significant progress in economic area

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22

Georgia has made significant progress in economic areas in recent years, said European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

He made the remark at a meeting with Georgian Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili in London as part of the Investment Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The parties discussed a new initiative to choose Georgian focus regions and carry out new projects based on their needs.

Hahn noted Georgian successful development, relations with the EU and progress of Georgia in recent years.

The sides also discussed EU-Georgian relations, Georgian ongoing reforms, the education sector and political situation.

Georgia is an important partner for the European Union, both within the framework of the European neighborhood Policy and within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. The revision of the European Neighbourhood Policy in 2015 confirmed the long-term interaction of the EU with partner countries, in particular with partners such as Georgia, wishing to establish closer relations with the EU.

The new European Neighbourhood Policy, the hallmarks of which are differentiation and complicity, continues to strengthen ties and promote further rapprochement of Georgia with European legislation and standards. The 2016 EU Global Strategy has confirmed that Georgia is an example of the sustainability of the state and society in the eastern neighborhood.

