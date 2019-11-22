European Commissioner: Georgia achieves significant progress in economic area

22 November 2019 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has made significant progress in economic areas in recent years, said European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

He made the remark at a meeting with Georgian Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili in London as part of the Investment Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The parties discussed a new initiative to choose Georgian focus regions and carry out new projects based on their needs.

Hahn noted Georgian successful development, relations with the EU and progress of Georgia in recent years.

The sides also discussed EU-Georgian relations, Georgian ongoing reforms, the education sector and political situation.

Georgia is an important partner for the European Union, both within the framework of the European neighborhood Policy and within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. The revision of the European Neighbourhood Policy in 2015 confirmed the long-term interaction of the EU with partner countries, in particular with partners such as Georgia, wishing to establish closer relations with the EU.

The new European Neighbourhood Policy, the hallmarks of which are differentiation and complicity, continues to strengthen ties and promote further rapprochement of Georgia with European legislation and standards. The 2016 EU Global Strategy has confirmed that Georgia is an example of the sustainability of the state and society in the eastern neighborhood.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia to set limit on export of cattle
Business 14:20
EU aims at supporting Turkmen private business
Business 14:05
Euro zone needs to create its own economic growth at home - ECB's Lagarde
Europe 13:55
Georgia expects rich harvest of tangerines
Finance 10:54
Georgia's Anka Fair Trade company develops organic hazelnut cultivation
Tenders 10:41
Georgia to announce tender for construction of gas collector
Oil&Gas 10:03
Latest
Azerbaijan’s AtaBank awarded at "Global Entrepreneurship Week" (PHOTO)
Society 16:45
Turkmenistan’s Senagat bank opens tender for repair of high-rise residential buildings
Tenders 16:42
Uzbekistan launches "One Million Uzbek Coders" project with UAE's help
ICT 16:39
Uzbekistan to use China's experience in creating FEZ
Business 16:22
Azerbaijani minister: US long-term support for Southern Gas Corridor commendable (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 16:09
Cargo transshipment from Iran via Turkish ports in October 2019 exceeded 2M tons
Turkey 15:45
Italian company intends to promote export of Uzbekistan’s fruits, vegetables
Business 15:43
Ex-member of Azerbaijani opposition party exposes those feeding from “emigrant business”
Politics 15:41
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan prepare projects for demarcation of state borders
Business 15:37