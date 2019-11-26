Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia: 28 people detained during dispersal of picket in Tbilisi

26 November 2019 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Protesters of the large-scale protest ongoing under the slogan “Everybody vs. one” in Georgian capital Tbilisi are asking the police to allow getting to the entrance of the parliament building, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Protesters gathered at Chitadze and Chichinadze streets together with leaders of oppositional parties.

Twenty-eight people were detained during the protest. Reportedly, the detainees have been taken to Dighomi temporary detention isolator. Three people were injured. Riot police used water cannon to disperse protesters near Georgia’s parliament early morning on Nov. 26.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Most of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank of Georgia successfully completes trading on London Stock Exchange
Finance 11:48
Number of private medical insurers in Georgia increases
Finance 10:05
Georgian insurance sector profit declines
Finance 09:55
Georgia becomes important market for Estonian livestock
Business 09:34
Police in Georgia use water cannon to disperse protesters outside parliament
Georgia 06:35
Wizz Air launches direct flights from Georgia to Italy
Tourism 25 November 18:11
Latest
Kazakhstan to provide 90% of public services online
ICT 11:55
Port of Baku inks agreement with European companies to expand freight traffic
Business 11:50
Bank of Georgia successfully completes trading on London Stock Exchange
Finance 11:48
Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP - impetus for other important energy projects
Turkey 11:44
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian troops should be withdrawn from occupied Azerbaijani territories (VIDEO)
Politics 11:27
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduation Day of School of Project Management
Business 11:19
Iran must raise import tariffs on stationery to ensure domestic production
Business 11:17
US company constructs 2 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 25
Oil&Gas 11:05