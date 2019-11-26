Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia: 28 people detained during dispersal of picket in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Protesters of the large-scale protest ongoing under the slogan “Everybody vs. one” in Georgian capital Tbilisi are asking the police to allow getting to the entrance of the parliament building, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Protesters gathered at Chitadze and Chichinadze streets together with leaders of oppositional parties.

Twenty-eight people were detained during the protest. Reportedly, the detainees have been taken to Dighomi temporary detention isolator. Three people were injured. Riot police used water cannon to disperse protesters near Georgia’s parliament early morning on Nov. 26.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Most of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news