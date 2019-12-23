Turkey’s FM: Together with Georgia and Azerbaijan we contribute to stability in Caucasus region

23 December 2019 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia made a significant contribution to stability in the region, said Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

He made the remark during the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Cavusoglu noted that these countries connected Beijing with London by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

“In the future we will continue to implement similar important projects. Through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, we are contributing both to trade and transport," Cavusoglu said.

The eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is being held in Tbilisi on Dec.23.

Meetings in a trilateral format of cooperation was initiated by the foreign ministers of the three countries in 2012.

The seventh meeting of the Foreign Ministers in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format took place in Istanbul in October last year.

The first trilateral meeting took place in 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The three countries have been cooperating in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project carrying gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas fields through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

