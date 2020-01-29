Georgia identifies main priorities at Annual Development Partnership Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia identifies four priority areas - security, economic development and jobs, education and human capital development, as well as open governance, Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remarks speaking at the Annual Development Partnership Forum, which was chaired by Sabine Machl, UN Resident Coordinator in Georgia at the Ceremonial Palace of Georgia.

Representatives from international organizations and financial institutions, diplomatic corps and Georgian officials attended the forum.

A series of thematic coordination meetings were planned at the Annual Development Partnership Forum and specific dates were set.

According to Gakharia, until 2018, various international organizations and financial institutions allocated over $7 billion to Georgia to carry out reforms.

"It is extremely important for us to achieve agreement on strategic areas that are fixed in the government’s action plan,” said the prime minister.

Gakharia said that participation in the Open Partnership Initiative in the following years is among the priorities of the state government.

He added that Georgia has carried out many reforms and continues to do so.

"It is important our partners and colleagues see the country’s progress and results of the reforms and support us on this path,” Gakharia said.

The second part of the forum was held in the format of a round table chaired by Head of the Georgian Government Administration Natia Mezvrishvili. The participants discussed the possibility of improving the mechanisms for coordinating external assistance.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news