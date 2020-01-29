Georgia identifies main priorities at Annual Development Partnership Forum

29 January 2020 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia identifies four priority areas - security, economic development and jobs, education and human capital development, as well as open governance, Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remarks speaking at the Annual Development Partnership Forum, which was chaired by Sabine Machl, UN Resident Coordinator in Georgia at the Ceremonial Palace of Georgia.

Representatives from international organizations and financial institutions, diplomatic corps and Georgian officials attended the forum.

A series of thematic coordination meetings were planned at the Annual Development Partnership Forum and specific dates were set.

According to Gakharia, until 2018, various international organizations and financial institutions allocated over $7 billion to Georgia to carry out reforms.

"It is extremely important for us to achieve agreement on strategic areas that are fixed in the government’s action plan,” said the prime minister.

Gakharia said that participation in the Open Partnership Initiative in the following years is among the priorities of the state government.

He added that Georgia has carried out many reforms and continues to do so.

"It is important our partners and colleagues see the country’s progress and results of the reforms and support us on this path,” Gakharia said.

The second part of the forum was held in the format of a round table chaired by Head of the Georgian Government Administration Natia Mezvrishvili. The participants discussed the possibility of improving the mechanisms for coordinating external assistance.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia implements gas supply project rapidly
Oil&Gas 19:01
National Bank of Georgia doesn't exclude long-term application of tight monetary policy
Finance 18:13
National Bank of Georgia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
Finance 16:59
Konstantine Gamsakhurdia appointed as envoy of Georgian Embassy in Germany
Georgia 16:18
Georgian Civil Aviation Agency decides on direct flights with China
Transport 15:43
Georgia increases import from US
Business 13:01
Latest
Georgia implements gas supply project rapidly
Oil&Gas 19:01
Hess Corporation’s oil & gas proved reserves up in 2019
Oil&Gas 19:01
Azerbaijan approves medical territorial zones within compulsory medical insurance
Society 18:30
CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:24
National Bank of Georgia doesn't exclude long-term application of tight monetary policy
Finance 18:13
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran
Business 18:13
Azerbaijan's CEC to hold exit-poll at upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:08
Laying tunnel for Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline completing in Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 18:00
Iranian Customs Administration decreases customs clearance period
Business 17:57