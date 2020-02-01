New head of Georgian United Airports appointed

1 February 2020 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Tamar Archuadze, former deputy head of Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, has been appointed Director General of the United Airports of Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, Archuadze has replaced Giorgi Chogovadze in the role, who took the post back in December 2018.

With six years of experience in the aviation field, Archuadze was also a member of a security service and the supervisory board of the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Georgia Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava and Archuadze visited Tbilisi International Airport which is being renovated.

Turnava said that Kutaisi International Airport, in the west of Georgia, will have a new terminal by the autumn of 2020 and increase the capacity of the passenger flow up to four times.

