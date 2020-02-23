Health official says coronavirus outbreak in Iran 'serious concern' for Georgia

Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze reported yesterday that the worsening of epidemiological situation in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak is “a serious concern” for Georgia, as the number of infections is increasing there, Trend reports citing Agenda.

Amiran Gamkrelidze said, the special council in Georgia, that has been meeting for a couple of days no, will make a decision whether to temporarily suspend direct flights with Iran or not.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Foreign Ministry has addressed the citizens to refrain from visiting Iran in near future, while those who are currently there, can contact the Georgian Embassy in Tehran.