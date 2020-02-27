Minister: Risk of coronavirus threat in Georgia increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The risk of coronavirus threat in Georgia has increased, despite the fact that the government has taken all measures that significantly reduce the risk of spreading the virus among the population, said Georgian Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Ekaterina Tikaradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As the Minister noted, at this stage, an enhanced monitoring process is underway.

“Lugar’s laboratory of Georgia makes daily statements about the current situation. We have all the information about those who are currently under surveillance. The risk of danger is certainly high,” noted Tikaradze.

According to her, the government has taken all measures that significantly reduce the risk of this threat to the population. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the Border Guard Service are actively involved in border control.

“We have already adopted the additional regulations that were necessary at this stage. If it becomes necessary to strengthen control at the border, we are ready for this. We are not in favor of a complete ban on entry to Georgia, since we have enough resources to carry out preventive control. Citizens who need help should be placed in a hospital or quarantine,” Tikaradze said.

On February 26, the first case of a new type of coronavirus infection was recorded in Georgia. A statement about this was made by Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Tikaradze said that a 50-year-old Georgian citizen infected with coronavirus is currently in the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

