MFA of Georgia calls on citizens to refrain from travelling to countries with reported cases of coronavirus

Georgian Foreign Ministry calls on Georgia citizens to refrain from travelling to China, Special Administrative Region of China-Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, and other countries with reported cases of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The ministry added that Georgian citizens already staying in these countries are strongly advised to comply with recommendations of the health ministries of the host countries, to keep away from crowded places and to practice good personal hygiene.

Where necessary, they can contact Georgia’s consular offices abroad around-the-clock.

“To prevent introduction and spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia advises Georgian citizens against visiting and travelling to the countries at high coronavirus epidemic risk including China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea and other countries with cases of COVID-19, as reported by the World Health Organization,” the statement reads.

There are two confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Georgia for now.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 55 countries.

