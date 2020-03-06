US Ambassador highly appreciates efforts of Georgia to prevent spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Georgia is very well handling the situation caused by the coronavirus spread in the world, said newly appointed US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan, Trend reports via Georgia media.

She made the remark at the meeting with Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze.

Degnan noted that since the global spread of the new coronavirus she traveled to several countries and stressed that Georgia has really strong passenger control mechanisms at the airports.

To date, Georgia has confirmed nine cases of the novel COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 162 individuals currently are under quarantine in Georgia, while 45 others are in hospitals under observation.

Georgia has warned its citizens in Italy, especially those in Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Lazio regions to avoid public places and observe hygienic practices as Italy faces the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

