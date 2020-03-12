Georgia toughens entry for citizens of several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Entry restrictions at the Georgian border will be imposed for the citizens arriving from Germany, France, Austria, and Spain, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said at cabinet meeting on March 12, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, all Georgian nationals returning from these countries will undergo a 14-day quarantine regime, and foreign nationals must provide a certificate of coronavirus testing at the border or undergo a quarantine regime.

The Prime Minister pointed out that restrictions have already been imposed for the citizens returning from China, South Korea, and Italy.

“Every government agency is moving towards 24/7 work schedule in the emergency conditions. It particularly applies to the Ministries of Health, Interior, Education and Justice, along with those of Foreign Affairs and Finance through subsidiaries of the latter that operate at the border of the country,” Gakharia said.

As of today, Georgia has 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

