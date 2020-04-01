Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 100 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 115, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The updated information was recently published on the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the latest data, 22 people recovered, 5,106 persons are under quarantine, and 294 patients under hospital supervision in Georgia.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On March 31 quarantine was announced throughout Georgia. In addition, curfew has been introduced from 09.00 pm till 06.00 am, and certain restrictions apply to the public transport services. Movement of the people is also restricted. Furthermore, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Poti, Zugdidi and Rustavi cities are closed for entry and exit.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356