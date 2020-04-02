Georgian PM thanks country’s partners for support in fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has thanked EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell and US Ambassador Kelly Degnan for their efforts to provide rapid support for Georgia in the fight against the coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

"Support of the country’s partners will be particularly essential in the post-crisis period to help to revive the economy," said Gakharia.

He also noted that over the past several weeks, Georgia has received several million euros in grants from the EU, while the US Embassy has taken urgent steps to help the Georgian health care sector.

"We are very grateful for the rapid support we receive from our partners during the crisis. The support of our partners in the post-crisis period would be essential to help the economy first,” Gakharia said.

According to him, there is trust and close communication between Georgia and its partners.

He stated that Georgia’s international partners know that the country’s economy has been progressing over the past years and the International Monetary Fund has praised the process.

Last week EU Ambassador Hartzell and US Ambassador Degnan have both praised the efforts of the Georgian government in the fight against the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 130.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

