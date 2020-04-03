Georgia plans to purchase coronavirus monitoring application

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

Georgia plans to purchase a mobile application for monitoring coronavirus, Minister of Health Ekaterina Tikaradze said at a briefing, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The Georgian government is negotiating with Austria to introduce a mobile application that will track possible contact with an infected person, she said.

"Using the application will be voluntary, but the fight against the virus depends and is based on our social responsibility," Tikaradze added.

She expressed hope that a large part of the population would be willing to join the application for their own safety and the safety of family members.

“With this application, we can increase social distance and the level of infection prevention by 40 percent. This will give us a very good result in defeating the coronavirus,” Tikaradze emphasized.

The application will allow to synchronize the user's route with the data of the Ministry of Health on places that infected individuals could visit. If the contact is identified, information about the place and time of the intersection with the infected one will appear on the phone screen. The database with information about infected patients will be constantly updated by the Ministry of Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 130.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

