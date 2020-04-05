Georgia reports 2nd death from coronavirus

Georgia 5 April 2020 15:44 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has reported the second case of death from COVID-19 infection, said Levan Ratiani, Director of First University Clinic of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, an 81-year-old woman, who was transferred from Tbilisi Sea Hospital to First University Clinic, died from novel coronavirus.

“The woman was transferred from Tbilisi Sea Hospital on April 3. She was in critical condition,” Ratiani said.

According to him, the medical examination revealed bilateral acute pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, acute sepsis, and myocardial infarction.

The first case of death from coronavirus in Georgia was reported on April 4.

A total of 36 individuals have recovered out of the 170 confirmed cases since February 26.

A of now, 5,067 people are under quarantine to avoid the further spread of coronavirus in Georgia.

Meanwhile, 330 individuals remain under the medical observation in different hospitals in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and regions.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

