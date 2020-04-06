Total coronavirus cases increase to 174 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Tamilla Mammadova

Four more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia increasing the total number of cases to 174, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

On April 5 the country reported the second coronavirus-related death. The first case of mortality was reported on April 4.

As of now, a total of 36 individuals have recovered out of the 174 confirmed cases since February 26.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

