Notary services resume in Georgia

Notary services, which have been temporarily suspended due to coronavirus, have become available in the Georgian capital Tbilisi at three locations and in the towns of Zugdidi, Kutaisi and Batumi, Georgian Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Tsulukiani said that if notary bureaus adhere to all recommendations of the Georgian Health Ministry, they will be able to resume work.

As reported, the national archive will also provide remote services starting from April 7, while the civic and public registry agencies will resume their electronic services starting from April 8.

Georgia has reported the second death from COVID-19 infection on April 5. The first case of death from coronavirus in Georgia was reported on April 4.

A total of 36 individuals have recovered out of the 170 confirmed cases since February 26.

Currently, 5,067 people are under quarantine to avoid the further spread of coronavirus in Georgia. Meanwhile, 330 individuals remain under the medical observation in different hospitals in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and regions.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

