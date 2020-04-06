Georgian citizens over 60 to get pneumococcal vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian citizens over 60 will be vaccinated with pneumococcal vaccine, Health Minister Yekaterine Tikaradze said at a briefing on April 6, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

Researches revealed that pneumonia is the main reason for death in vulnerable groups, the minister noted.

Tikaradze added that according to the official recommendations, people over 60 should be vaccinated.

The minister did not rule out that the pneumococcal vaccine could be included in the mandatory vaccination group.

As of April 6, the number of people in Georgia infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 188.

According to the latest data, 36 patients have recovered, 5,056 persons are under quarantine and 286 patients remain under medical observation. Two individuals died from the virus.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356