Georgian gov't to work on economic plan against coronavirus crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held a video conference with representatives of local analytical and research organisations to set goals for countering the economic crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via the government press office.

As reported, the measures implemented by the Georgian government to minimize the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis were emphasized during the video conference.

These measures include subsidizing utility bills for citizens as well as deferring property and income tax payments for business.

Local analytical and research organisations have positively assessed the measures implemented by the government, noting their vision to combat economic challenges is largely similar, the government press office reported. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​

During the conference, participants discussed the country’s post-crisis economic policy.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 214 on April 9.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

