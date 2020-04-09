WHO head thanks Georgian PM for message to health workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), thanked Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia for his message and kind wishes to health workers and the population on World Health Day on April 7, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

“Thank you, prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, for sending such a wonderful message to the people of Georgia and especially to health workers on World Health Day yesterday. Together, against COVID19!” WHO head tweeted.

On April 7, on the occasion of World Health Day, the Georgian PM published photos on social media depicting health workers fighting coronavirus and thanked them for their professionalism and hard work.

“Today is World Health Day. I want to wish the people of Georgia and the world determination, hope and good health. We have endless appreciation for doctors, healthcare workers and all professionals who are heroically fighting the invisible enemy,” Gakharia tweeted.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization, as well as other related organizations. In 1948, the WHO held the First World Health Assembly.

