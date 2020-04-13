COVID-19 cases in Georgia increase to 266, while 67 recovered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 266, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 67 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died.

Currently, 4,872 people remain under quarantine and 453 persons are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.