Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases reaches 385 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases reached 385 in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information has been recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

As reported, fifteen new cases were revealed in the last 24 hours.

Eighty-four patients recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country, and three patients died. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5,053 people remain under quarantine and 527 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

