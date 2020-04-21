State of Emergency extended in Georgia till May 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

The State of Emergency will be extended in Georgia till May 22, said Advisor and Press Speaker of Prime Minister Irakli Chikovani during the briefing held after the meeting of Inter-Agency Coordination Council, Trend reports on April 21 citing Georgian media.

The state of emergency was initially declared till April 21 in Georgia. Later, it was decided to extend it till May 10.

According to Chikovani, the restriction imposed on movement of cars has been extended till April 26.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 408 on April 21.

According to the latest reports, 95 patients fully recovered and four persons died. Currently, 4,779 people remain under quarantine and 561 persons – in inpatient care. Three Georgian citizens have been brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

