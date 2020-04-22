Fifth patient dies from COVID-19 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

One more patient died from coronavirus in Georgia, bringing the death toll to 5, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the latest figures, the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 411.

Ninety-eight patients recovered from the virus. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 5015 people remain under quarantine, and 573 – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356