COVID-19 cases up in Georgia

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 420 in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 107 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

Five people died of COVID-19 in the country, while 5,223 people remain under quarantine, and 573 patients are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

