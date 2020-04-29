Italy praises Georgia's achievements in fight against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has praised the measures and achievements of Georgia in the fight against the pandemic, Trend reports citing the website of the Georgian presidential administration.

During the phone conversation between Mattarella and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on April 29, the sides exchanged information on the situation in Georgia and Italy and noted that the pandemic should not hinder close cooperation between the two countries.

Zourabichvili underlined the importance to strengthen cooperation in the creation of a vaccine against the virus and ensure all countries' have access to it.

In turn, Mattarella noted that during his visit to Georgia in 2018, he once again became convinced that Georgia has great potential in the field of agriculture and tourism.

Georgia and Italy established diplomatic relations on May 11, 1992.

Eighteen agreements have been concluded between the two countries, which cover cooperation in such areas as defense, economy, transport, culture, and education. Since 2004, Georgian-Italian business forums have been held. Promising and priority sectors of the economy are construction, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism.

