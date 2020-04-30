Georgian PM thanks World Bank for support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia thanked the World Bank and its Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus for the allocation of $80 million to strengthen the country's response to COVID-19, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“Grateful to World Bank for additional financial support of $80 million. Moreover, we continue our work on the project Log-In Georgia, which will connect more than 700 rural areas to the internet. Together, we will overcome this crisis. Thank you, Sebastian Molineus, for your efforts!,” Gakharia tweeted.

The funding is part of the World Bank's COVID-19 Rapid Response Package (FTCF).

The World Bank is also cooperating with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide an additional $100 million to Georgia under a joint co-finance arrangement.

The World Bank intends to support digital connectivity and infrastructure through Log-In Georgia project, which includes the government’s plan to connect more than 700 villages to the internet via fiber optic cable networks, thus boosting remote learning and overall connectivity essential for livelihoods hampered by pandemic-required social distancing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356