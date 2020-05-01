COVID-19 cases up by 27 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 27, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 566, Trend reports via the government-run stopcov.ge website.

Reportedly, 5,243 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 550 are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness has also increased by six, reaching 184. The death toll stands at six.

Georgia has data of its citizens brought from abroad for medical treatment, and their number stands at three.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

