COVID-19 cases up in Georgia

Georgia 6 May 2020 11:36 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 6, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 610, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

Reportedly, 4,919 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 497 are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 269. Nine coronavirus patients died.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Bahrains investing in building schools in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan
Bahrains investing in building schools in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan
Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower
Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower
Uzbekistan, EU envoy talk over situation in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan, EU envoy talk over situation in Afghanistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Energy, industry sectors become focus of talks between Turkmenistan, ECO Oil&Gas 12:04
Bahrains investing in building schools in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Construction 12:01
Kazakhstan's National Bank reserves up as gold prices increase Finance 11:49
Armenia's destructive rhetoric, provocative steps put negotiations on Karabakh in question: official Politics 11:48
Iranian Esfahan Oil Refining Company's investments pay off Oil&Gas 11:44
Oil prices mixed as rising U.S. inventories offset demand optimism Oil&Gas 11:41
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:36
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 6 Finance 11:15
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 6 Finance 11:14
Uzbekistan takes urgent measures to support textile, knitwear sectors Business 11:09
Coronavirus cases count nearing 4,300 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:04
Two factors to guarantee upward trend for natgas demand Oil&Gas 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Uzbekistan confirms new COVID-19 cases as of May 6 Uzbekistan 10:41
Iran’s NIOC sells gas condensate at energy exchange Oil&Gas 10:28
Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students of Baku Higher Oil School studying in Europe Society 10:15
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional program on rule of law Turkmenistan 10:15
Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover Turkey 10:12
Iranian currency rates for May 6 Finance 10:12
Kazakh national currency stabilizes as March shocks decline Finance 10:12
Georgia increases hazelnut exports Business 10:10
New poultry development program launched in six regions of Georgia Business 09:59
Kazakh oil services company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 09:57
Solar panel station commissioned at tea plantation in Iran Oil&Gas 09:56
Israeli-Georgian Chamber of Commerce to open in Tel Aviv and Tbilisi Business 09:52
Iran stock market expert: Trading 'Justice Shares' still in early stages Business 09:28
Raiffeisen Bank planning to further tighten bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan Finance 09:26
Turkmenistan counts on improving its economy by getting WTO observer status Business 09:17
Iran's half-empty planes fly back and forth to bring back citizens from abroad Iran 09:14
Disney takes $1.4 billion coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park World 08:41
Israeli army strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip Israel 08:05
Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower Arab World 07:18
Oil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns Oil&Gas 06:32
United Airlines to cut 30% of management in October World 05:31
Another 50 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in past 24 hours Russia 03:57
France to limit int'l trips to avoid new wave of coronavirus epidemic: Macron Europe 03:07
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ichihara of Japan Other News 01:30
Number of recovered patients in Turkey hit 73,285 Turkey 00:51
EU to provide Georgia with financial support amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 5 May 23:32
Georgia to participate in WHO's international clinical trial Georgia 5 May 23:23
New apartment prices up in Georgia Business 5 May 23:14
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank reveals its strategic goals Finance 5 May 23:09
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises, but fewer new cases Europe 5 May 22:16
France-Azerbaijan Business Council of MEDEF International to hold meeting soon Business 5 May 21:17
Azerbaijan reduces state duty on some consular operations Politics 5 May 21:09
Georgia, NATO strategic cooperation continues Georgia 5 May 20:56
Azerbaijan’s KATV1 operator expanding range of services ICT 5 May 20:37
Iran to increase energy production Oil&Gas 5 May 20:37
Illegal logging recorded in 10 Georgian regions Georgia 5 May 20:36
Azerbaijan sets deadline for filing tax returns in connection with special quarantine regime Finance 5 May 20:16
MP: Sumgayit increasing share in Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil products Politics 5 May 20:11
EU launches 2020 EU prize for Journalism in Georgia Business 5 May 19:55
Kazakhstan launches rifle ammunition manufacturing to decrease import dependence Business 5 May 19:46
Leader on operation systems market in Azerbaijan named ICT 5 May 19:36
Medium-sized apartments' sales expand in Georgia Business 5 May 19:35
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks reasons behind growing number of coronavirus cases Society 5 May 19:26
Payments on life insurance increase manyfold in Azerbaijan Economy 5 May 19:21
Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan Society 5 May 19:18
Azerbaijan discloses amount collected by Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus Finance 5 May 19:15
Leading oil companies join new initiative on environmental protection in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 5 May 19:10
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 6 Oil&Gas 5 May 18:57
TABIB: If situation worsens, quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan Society 5 May 18:56
UNIDO ready to assist Uzbekistan to rebuild economy Business 5 May 18:46
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Rabitabank decrease Finance 5 May 18:34
New aide to Kazakhstan's president appointed Kazakhstan 5 May 18:27
Drilling of new well launched at Umid gas condensate field in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 5 May 18:24
MFA spreads announcement on Azerbaijani citizen killed on border with Kazakhstan Politics 5 May 18:10
Volume of repo transactions increases in Azerbaijan Finance 5 May 18:02
Uzbekistan, EU envoy talk over situation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 5 May 17:51
Azerbaijan's Parliament ratifies international documents Politics 5 May 17:51
Sowing of elite seeds expands in Kazakhstan's Akmola region Business 5 May 17:47
Apartment sales up in first half of March 2020 in Georgia Business 5 May 17:41
Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom backbone internet provider talks telecommunication projects in 2020 ICT 5 May 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases Society 5 May 17:32
Post-pandemic EU must accelerate dev’t of new generation gas technologies Oil&Gas 5 May 17:30
Revenues of Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery sharply increase Oil&Gas 5 May 17:28
Venezuela - golden opportunity for Iran's exports, says ex-ambassador Business 5 May 17:23
Joint commercial Turkmen-Turkish bank presents new offer on various loans Business 5 May 17:20
Uzbekistan to use new rating system for ranking development of its regions Economy 5 May 17:16
Georgia brings back over 9K citizens amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 5 May 17:14
Kazakhstan's Kazmotransflot doubles oil transportation plan in 1Q2020 Transport 5 May 17:07
Iranian MP: decision to denominate currency - positive step Business 5 May 17:05
Facebook maintains leadership among social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 5 May 17:03
European Council: Georgia remains close partner of Europe Business 5 May 16:59
Total says gradual oil demand increase may not bring rapid resolution of oil crisis Oil&Gas 5 May 16:57
Azerbaijani company talks new types of dairy products Business 5 May 16:54
Total increases hydrocarbon output, reduces petroleum products’ sales Oil&Gas 5 May 16:49
Iran to hold all 2020 exhibitions despite coronavirus outbreak Iran 5 May 16:48
Azerbaijan discloses data for transactions on securities Finance 5 May 16:48
UNIDO talks projects in Uzbekistan: investments, modernization, exports Finance 5 May 16:45
Various industrial projects' implementation underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region Business 5 May 16:43
French L’Opinion: Georgia offers favorable investment environment Business 5 May 16:36
Increasing state investments in ICT becomes priority in Azerbaijan ICT 5 May 16:33
France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start Europe 5 May 16:31
Yemen records nine new coronavirus infections, taking total to 21 Other News 5 May 16:29
Kazakhstan to launch local flights to country's Alakol lake Transport 5 May 16:27
Payments on non-life insurance significantly increase in Azerbaijan Economy 5 May 16:26
Azerbaijan's RabitaBank ends 1Q2020 on high note Finance 5 May 16:18
Use of Chrome, Samsung browsers increases in Azerbaijan ICT 5 May 16:15
All news