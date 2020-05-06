Georgia, Romania agree to revive tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili held a telephone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

The heads of state discussed the situation with the pandemic in the world and in their countries, and its impact on the economy.

Salome Zourabichvili noted that tourism is one of the most affected sectors of the economy both in Georgia and Romania, and in the post-crisis period, active cooperation and work are necessary to revive it.

As reported, the presidents noted how important it is to develop safety and health standards for tourism industry in the post-crisis period.

The presidents of the two countries also discussed other pressing issues of Georgian-Romanian relations.

Iohannis expressed his deepest condolences to the families of Georgian citizens who died from the coronavirus during the pandemic.

