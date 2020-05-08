World Health Organization sees positive signs in Georgia's fight against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) sees many positive signs in different countries' fight against coronavirus pandemic including Georgia, said Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior health emergency officer for Europe, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

"We see positive signs in many countries, including those most affected ones in the European region, as well as in other countries that have taken early measures, such as Georgia, where we see relatively low cases of the coronavirus infected people compared to other European countries,” said Smallwood.

She noted that all these countries, including China, where the outbreak of the coronavirus began, have responded to the outbreak of the coronavirus at an early phase of the spread of the virus.

"China's rapid response has allowed other countries to implement immediate measures against the pandemic,” Smallwood said.

She added that there will come a time to look back and see what could have been done better, but now it is more important to look forward and be careful not to move backwards.

