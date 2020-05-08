Another patient dies from COVID-19 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

A 45-years old woman has died of coronavirus at Georgia's Gori Military Hospital on May 8, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She is the tenth coronavirus-infected Georgian citizen dying from COVID-19 in the country.

The hospital reports that the patient had several underlying severe diseases.

"The patient had arterial hypertension and obesity. The patient underwent computed tomography, which revealed bilateral pneumonia. Treatment was carried out according to the protocol but complications of various diseases caused by the coronavirus led to death, despite the efforts of the medical staff", reads the statement of the hospital.

The patient was taken from the First University Clinic in Tbilisi to Gori Military Hospital on March 29 with signs of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia, increasing the total number of cases in the country to 623.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356