Ukraine not to recall its ambassador to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that official Kyiv will not recall Ukraine’s Ambassador to Georgia Ihor Dolhov, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

“We have wonderful relations with Georgian people, and we will not recall our ambassador,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze will be recalled for consultations in Tbilisi, Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Zalkaliani said.

Zalkaliani said that Georgia did not consider either suspension of diplomatic relations with Ukraine or revision of strategic partnership with Ukraine. However, appointment of Mikheil Saakashvili, former president of Georgia, as Chairman of the Executive Committee of Reforms in Ukraine raised questions.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appointed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili as Chairman of the Executive Committee of Reforms.

Reportedly, the appointment is confirmed in the president’s Order 169/2020 “Issues of the National Council for Reforms and the Executive Committee for Reforms”, which was signed by Ukrainian president on May 7.

